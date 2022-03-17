Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.88. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 6,159 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $834.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,426 shares of company stock worth $493,166 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

