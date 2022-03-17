Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report sales of $638.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.43 million and the lowest is $622.10 million. Ares Management posted sales of $411.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. 1,427,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.