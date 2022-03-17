Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

