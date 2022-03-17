Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $60.17. 12,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 470,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

Specifically, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,446 shares of company stock worth $5,476,923 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

