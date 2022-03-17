ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $654.10. 841,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,809. ASML has a 12-month low of $539.02 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 59.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

