Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,563. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

