Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
