Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali received a €18.75 ($20.60) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.54 ($21.47).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

