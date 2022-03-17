ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

