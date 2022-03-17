ATB Capital Raises InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$4.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 377,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,241. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.05.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

