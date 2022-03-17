Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 54,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,390. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 223,451 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Athersys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

