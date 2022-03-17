Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%.

ATLC stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 133,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,617. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $849.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 592.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.