Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 602,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

ACII stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

