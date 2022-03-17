Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $280.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.57. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

