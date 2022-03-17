Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 129,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,214 shares.The stock last traded at $21.93 and had previously closed at $21.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
