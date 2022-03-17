Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 129,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,214 shares.The stock last traded at $21.93 and had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,536,000 after purchasing an additional 816,967 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $65,108,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $41,843,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth $38,060,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

