Aurox 24-Hour Volume Tops $162,234.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and approximately $162,234.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $56.03 or 0.00138146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

