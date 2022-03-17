Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Featured Articles

