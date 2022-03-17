Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

ADP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,755. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

