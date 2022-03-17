AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in AutoNation by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

