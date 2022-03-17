Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 100,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,543,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

