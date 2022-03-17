Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

AVID stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 5,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $952,465 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.