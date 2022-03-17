Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 566,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,955. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.