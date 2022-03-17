Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 566,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,955. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

