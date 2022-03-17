Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 470

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.70. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

