AXEL One Day Volume Reaches $99,893.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $99,893.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00073030 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

