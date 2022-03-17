AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 154,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About AZZ (Get Rating)
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.
