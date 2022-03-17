Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.

BIDU stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $278.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.