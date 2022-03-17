Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,970. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
