Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

