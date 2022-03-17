Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Down 5.4%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

About Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

