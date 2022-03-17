Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.39. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
