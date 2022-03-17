Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Lowered to €5.80

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

BKRIY opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

