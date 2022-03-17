Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 97,651 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,685 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 328.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $472,287. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

