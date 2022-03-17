Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

TMX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

