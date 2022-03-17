Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.42 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

