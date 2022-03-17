Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,726 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $334,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

