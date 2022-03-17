Barclays Cuts First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $22.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

