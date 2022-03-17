Barclays Downgrades WPP (LON:WPP) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,475 ($19.18).

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($13.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,127.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.25. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,433.03). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.00), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($574,468.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

