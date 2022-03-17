Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.60.

BCS opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

