Barclays Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $15.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.