Barclays Trims Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price to $15.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

