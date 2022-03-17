Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.00. 74,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,143,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

Bark & Co ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.