Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.00. 74,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,143,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
