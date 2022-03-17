Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.62) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 805.11 ($10.47).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 567.40 ($7.38) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 615.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 666.69. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 511.73 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,567.33).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

