Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($86.81) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Basf stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

