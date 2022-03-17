Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Financial Contrast

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$36.23 million ($0.49) -54.84

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold (Get Rating)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

