Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.44. 2,656,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,213. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

