Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

