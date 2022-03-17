Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

