Belt Finance Trading Up 3% This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $194,817.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.29 or 0.06861494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.22 or 0.99780713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041006 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

