Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $920.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

