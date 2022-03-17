Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,450. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.