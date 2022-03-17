Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,450. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

