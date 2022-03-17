Benjamin Shaker Sells 79,457 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90.

agilon health stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.64. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

